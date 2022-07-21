Williston Barracks Crash-Case # 22A1004566

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A1004566

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Brandon Doll

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: July 21st 2022 at 0930 hours

STREET: I-89 SB

TOWN: Richmond

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: French Hill

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 79 SB

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dakota Rockwell

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Broken ankle, lacerations to face.

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) UVM Medical center, Burlington

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

At approximately 0800 hours the Vermont State Police in Williston received a call of a vehicle off the side of I-89 SB at mile marker 78. Upon checking the area no vehicle was located. A second call came in at approximately 0930 hours stating they observed a car off the road at mile marker 79 SB on French hill. Upon re checking the area the vehicle was located down an rocky embankment not easily observed from the highway. The operator Was identified as Dakota Rockwell of Burlington VT. Investigation concluded that Rockwell had gone off the road around 9:00 PM the night prior and was not located until over 12 hours later. Rockwell was unable to exit the vehicle due to his injuries. He was removed from the vehicle by rescue and transported to UVM medical center in Burlington for treatment.

Sgt. Brandon Doll

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

Email: Brandon.doll@vermont.gov