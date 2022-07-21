Williston Barracks Crash-Case # 22A1004566
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1004566
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Brandon Doll
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: July 21st 2022 at 0930 hours
STREET: I-89 SB
TOWN: Richmond
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: French Hill
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 79 SB
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dakota Rockwell
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Broken ankle, lacerations to face.
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) UVM Medical center, Burlington
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
At approximately 0800 hours the Vermont State Police in Williston received a call of a vehicle off the side of I-89 SB at mile marker 78. Upon checking the area no vehicle was located. A second call came in at approximately 0930 hours stating they observed a car off the road at mile marker 79 SB on French hill. Upon re checking the area the vehicle was located down an rocky embankment not easily observed from the highway. The operator Was identified as Dakota Rockwell of Burlington VT. Investigation concluded that Rockwell had gone off the road around 9:00 PM the night prior and was not located until over 12 hours later. Rockwell was unable to exit the vehicle due to his injuries. He was removed from the vehicle by rescue and transported to UVM medical center in Burlington for treatment.
Sgt. Brandon Doll
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 Saint George Rd
Williston VT 05495
(802) 878-7111
Email: Brandon.doll@vermont.gov