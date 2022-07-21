Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,059 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,787 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks Crash-Case # 22A1004566

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A1004566                                       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Brandon Doll

STATION:             Williston              

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: July 21st 2022 at 0930 hours

STREET: I-89 SB

TOWN: Richmond

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: French Hill

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 79 SB

WEATHER:           Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dakota Rockwell

AGE:    27 

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Broken ankle, lacerations to face.

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) UVM Medical center, Burlington

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

At approximately 0800 hours the Vermont State Police in Williston received a call of a vehicle off the side of I-89 SB at mile marker 78. Upon checking the area no vehicle was located. A second call came in at approximately 0930 hours stating they observed a car off the road at mile marker 79 SB on French hill. Upon re checking the area the vehicle was located down an rocky embankment not easily observed from the highway. The operator Was identified as Dakota Rockwell of Burlington VT. Investigation concluded that Rockwell had gone off the road around 9:00 PM the night prior and was not located until over 12 hours later. Rockwell was unable to exit the vehicle due to his injuries. He was removed from the vehicle by rescue and transported to UVM medical center in Burlington for treatment.

 

Sgt. Brandon Doll

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

Email: Brandon.doll@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks Crash-Case # 22A1004566

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.