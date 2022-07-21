Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct / Prohibited Acts

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3004138

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Ryan Riegler                             

STATION: Berlin                      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/21/2022 1141 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Main Street Waterbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and Lewd Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Jonathan Hopkins                                                

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/21/2022 Troopers responded to a report of a homeless male who made vulgar statements toward a group of children on North Main Street in Waterbury.  The male was identified as Jonathan Hopkins.  An investigation lead to the arrest of Hopkins for disorderly conduct and lewd conduct.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/22/22 @ 1230 hours           

COURT: Washington County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northeastern Correctional Facility  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

