Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct / Prohibited Acts
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3004138
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/21/2022 1141 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Main Street Waterbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and Lewd Conduct
ACCUSED: Jonathan Hopkins
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/21/2022 Troopers responded to a report of a homeless male who made vulgar statements toward a group of children on North Main Street in Waterbury. The male was identified as Jonathan Hopkins. An investigation lead to the arrest of Hopkins for disorderly conduct and lewd conduct.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/22/22 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
