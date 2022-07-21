Traffic Fatality: Intersection of 21st Street and I Street, Northwest

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality involving a bicyclist that occurred on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the intersection of 21st Street and I Street, Northwest.

The preliminary investigation revealed, at approximately 8:09 am, a driver operating a Mack truck was traveling southbound in the 900 block of 21st Street, NW, which is a one-way travel lane. A bicyclist was also travelling southbound in the same block and on the right side of the Mack truck. At the intersection of 21st Street and I Street NW, the Mack truck began to make a right hand turn onto I Street NW. The bicyclist attempted to ride ahead of the Mack truck and was struck by the front passenger side of the truck, causing significant injuries.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported to a local hospital, where after all life-saving efforts failed, she was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 40 year-old Shawn O’Donnell, of Northwest, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.