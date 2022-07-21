PennDOT Updates Motorists on Roadwork in Centre, Clinton Counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) updated motorists on ongoing roadwork in Centre and Clinton counties. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Drivers can expect the following the week of July 25 in Clinton County:

On Route 120 (Renovo Road) from Sugar Run Road (Route 2022) to Fairview Street (Route 1024), crews will begin milling for upcoming paving operations. Paving is expected to start August 1. Daytime, single-lane closures will be used, controlled by roadway flagging.

On Route 1024 (Fairview Street) from Bellefonte Avenue to Water Street (Route 120) crews will begin milling for upcoming paving operations. Paving is expected to start August 1. Daytime, single-lane closures will be used, controlled by roadway flagging.

Other routes in Clinton County include:

Route 664 (Coudersport Pike) from Race Track Road to Roundhouse Road

Route 150 (Church Street) from Monument to the Constitution bridge

Route 1002 (Island Route Road) from Clarks Barn Road to Island Road

Route 2012 (Paul Mack Boulevard) from Allison Street to Logan Avenue

Route 4001 (Kettle Creek Road) from near Hammersley Fork to Route 144

No work is currently scheduled next week in Centre County.

Roads seeing work in Centre County are:

The entirety of Route 3001 (Fisherman's Paradise Road)

Route 3004 (Paradise Road) from Route 150 to Fisherman's Paradise Road

Route 3020 (Whitehall Road) from Route 3018 (University Drive) to South Atherton Street

Route 26 (College Avenue) signal upgrades at Pike Street and Houserville Road

Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle Road

Route 150 (Benner Pike) signal upgrades at Rolling Ridge Drive and Eagle Point

This work is part of a $6.9 million project to improve more than 24 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires.

Overall work will include milling, placement of binder and wearing courses, final paving, joint repairs, pipe lining and pipe replacement, guide rail updates, signal upgrades, ADA ramp replacement, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, PA, is the contractor on this project. PennDOT expects completion to occur in mid-November.

