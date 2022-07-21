Paving, Base Repair Work Underway in Beaver County

​Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing paving operations and base repair work on various roadways in Beaver County, started Thursday, July 21.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through mid-December on the following roadways:

Big Knob Road (Route 1028) between Wallace City Road and Sunflower Road in New Sewickley Township



Lovi Road (Route 2006) between both ends of Freedom Crider Road in New Sewickley Township



Tuscarawas Road (Route 4028) between Fairview Road (Route 168) in Ohioville Borough and Brighton Road in Brighton Township Crews from Lindy Paving will conduct milling and paving, base repairs, drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades, line painting, and other miscellaneous construction activities.

Motorists are advised to use caution, slow down and expect changing traffic patterns. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

