Fern Hollow Bridge Beam Deliveries Begin Monday

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the City of Pittsburgh are advising motorists that starting Monday, July 25, superloads carrying beams for the Fern Hollow Bridge will be transported from Roaring Springs, Pennsylvania to Forbes Avenue in Pittsburgh.

The first transport is expected to leave PennStress, a division of the MacInnis Group, LLC at 7 a.m. on Monday morning with the first of 14 beams for the reconstruction of the Fern Hollow Bridge. The superload will use multiple state routes through Blair, Cambria, and Armstrong counties before reaching Allegheny County on its 124-mile journey to the western side of the bridge located on Forbes Avenue at South Dallas Avenue.

Rolling closures will be used on various bridges along the route, as well as on Forbes Avenue. Pittsburgh Police will escort the superloads as they enter the city which may result in short term traffic stoppages and delays. Two beams a day are expected to be delivered through August 5. No deliveries will be made on weekends.

The prestressed concrete beams are approximately 150 feet long, eight feet high, and four feet wide. Each beam weighs approximately 100 tons. A total of 21 beams will be delivered with 14 being transported to the Squirrel Hill side of the project and the remaining beams delivered to the Regent Square side.

Below is the specific route the superloads will follow once they reach Allegheny County:

Additional details will be provided on the specific route along with restrictions prior to the deliveries using I-376 Parkway East and South Braddock Avenue.



Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004 # # #



