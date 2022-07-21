Ensunet Wins Share of $20 Million RFP Award with Big Four Consultancy To Support a Major Municipality’s ERP System

We’re thrilled to play a pivotal role in this contract. My thanks go out to our technical subject-matter experts and operations, talent-acquisition, and sales teams for making this moment possible.” — Ensunet CEO Paul Robinson

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ensunet Technology Group is pleased to announce that it has partnered with, been down-selected for, and ultimately won the role of small-business partner for one of the Big Four consulting firms to support the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system of one of the country’s largest municipalities. The multi-year contract for IT services is worth, in total, $20 million.

“We’re thrilled to play a pivotal role in this contract,” said Ensunet CEO Paul Robinson. “My thanks go out to our technical subject-matter experts and operations, talent-acquisition, and sales teams for making this moment possible.”

Ensunet had teamed with this same Big Four firm before, partnering with them on various request-for-proposal (RFP) responses. This one was especially challenging: Ensunet supported 30 pages’ worth of material in the 160-page RFP response submitted by the consultancy.

The contract assigns Ensunet the role of providing operational support and as-needed upgrades to various components of this municipality’s in-place ERP system for the next five years. Ensunet will be supplying personnel from five separate categories of experience and expertise.

“This was a long time coming,” notes Robinson. “We worked with our consulting partner for months on the RFP response, meeting the submission deadline back in December 2019. We learned of the win a year later, on the last day of 2021. And we finally got the green light to commence work in Q2 of 2022!”

By supporting this municipality’s ERP system for procurement, Ensunet will ultimately help that municipality to help its constituents, since the ERP system is vital to controlling the costs of procuring goods and services purchased with taxpayer dollars.

In its role fulfilling this continuity-of-operations contract, Ensunet will be working with numerous stakeholders among the municipality and its consultancy, including the CIO, IT Operations Management, and Senior Applications Director.

