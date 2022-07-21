Vighter, LLC Wins Best Places to Work 2022 in San Antonio, Texas
As a healthcare staffing company, recruitment and retention are vital to our continued success so this award demonstrates the positive culture we have cultivated here at Vighter.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 21st, the San Antonio Business Journal named Vighter, LLC one of the Best Places to Work (BPTW) in 2022. This award recognizes the best companies to work for in San Antonio, Texas. The award ceremony was held at Pedrotti's Ranch. Vighter ranked third out of fifty in the small company category.
— Jeremy Calvert, CEO
“We are honored to be recognized as one of the best places to work in San Antonio. As a healthcare staffing company, recruitment and retention are vital to our continued success so this award demonstrates the positive culture we have cultivated here at Vighter.” says Jeremy Calvert, CEO at Vighter, LLC.
The award was presented by the San Antonio Business Journal. Fifty small companies located in San Antonio, Texas were selected. Vighter received third best small company to work for in San Antonio, Texas. To be considered and chosen for this award the companies’ employees were required to participate in an online survey. The survey asked a variety of questions pertaining to experience working at such companies and satisfaction with leadership.
Vighter, LLC is incredibly honored to be presented with this award. As a team, Vighter finds it important to be inclusive, encouraging, and empowering. This award showcases these attributes and allows Vighter to proudly parade the success of cultivating a remarkable work environment.
About Vighter
Vighter has provided critical Professional Services to support challenging programs around the world since 2005. Today, our service offerings include: Contracted Workforce, Healthcare Operations, and Special Mission Support. Vighter has the unique ability to rapidly mobilize large numbers of professionals anywhere in the world to meet urgent requests for services and achieve mission success.
Vighter is a CVE-verified Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) accredited by The Joint Commission accreditation in Health Care Staffing Services (HCSS). The company is also accredited by the National Accreditation Alliance Medical Transport Applications (NAAMTA). As an ISO 9001:2015 registered firm, the company is committed to continuous improvement of its quality management system.
For more information, visit Vighter.com
