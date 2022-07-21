Automate Blast Cleaning with a Wheel Blaster

Y Track Spinner Hanger Blast System Tumble Blast System Grit Tumble Blaster

Centrifugal Blasting often called Wheel Blasting can Automate your Surface Preparation

PAINESVILLE, OHIO, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wheel blast or centrifugal blasting systems are often the best choice when overall surface preparation/blast cleaning is required, as they work rapidly and without the added expense of compressed air. Shot/grit blasting machines are the most effective way to clean or etch surfaces. These machines essentially shoot thousands of small pellets (shot), or grit at a surface. The pellets/grit hit the surface with such velocity and force that they clean or etch the surface. The machine then cleans and recycles the media, leaving you with the desired surface finish.

The application of this technology is virtually endless, but it is particularly effective on steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and castings made from many different alloys.

The blast-cleaning process is extremely easy and economical. In fact, wheel blasting represent the best energy, time and labor saving technique. Piece handling may occur by means of revolving table – tumble conveyor – overhead (hanger) conveyor – roller conveyor, flat belt conveyor, and other work transport systems.

Typical wheel blast or centrifugal blast type machines include:

- Spinner-Hanger blast machines

- Tumble blast machines

- Table blast machines

- Pass-through blast machines

The blastwheel is the heart of airless shot blast cleaning equipment. They are highly efficient and dynamically balanced for consistent performance. Centrifugal blasting provides a means by which the media is propelled to the substrate by introducing many fine grains into the path of a wheel, which propels these grains onto the surface of any item you’re looking to treat. Airless blasting or wheelblasting is many times more efficient than air blasting!

The actual blast cleaning or shot peening process is conducted completely automatically. Workloads are initially introduced into the blasting machine. One or more rapidly rotating centrifugal wheels bombard each workload with tremendous amounts of media grains representing an enormous number of impacts.

Our centrifugal blasting machines are designed with the operator in mind, able to continue normal operation without requiring constant surveillance. In general, the activities of the operator are mainly limited to loading and unloading although we do provide equipment with fully automated or partially automated loading and unloading systems.