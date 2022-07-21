DAQ to Hold Public Hearing Aug. 25 on Draft Air Permit for World Cat Greenville

Raleigh

Jul 21, 2022

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) will host an in-person public hearing on Thursday, Aug. 25, on the draft Title V air permit for World Cat Greenville.

World Cat Greenville applied to DAQ for an air permit to operate a boat manufacturing facility in Greenville. The facility would be classified as Title V because it would have the potential to emit more than 100 tons per year of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The facility will be classified as major for hazardous air pollutants (HAP) because styrene emissions are expected to be greater than 10 tons per year. As a result, the facility will be required to comply with the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) for Fiberglass Boat Manufacturing. The draft permit includes conditions that require the facility to reduce its emissions and ensure acceptable ambient levels of all pollutants beyond the facility’s fence line.

The public is invited to attend the hearing and provide comments on the proposed action. Sign up will be available upon arrival. Oral comments at the hearing should be limited to three minutes or less. Written comments may also be submitted during the hearing.

What: World Cat Greenville public hearing

Date and Time: Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at 6 p.m.

Location: Pitt County Community College, Williams Auditorium, 2105 Warren Drive, Winterville, NC 28590

Comments on the project can also be submitted by email to DAQ.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line “WorldCat.20A” or by leaving a voicemail at (919) 707-8429. The public comment period ends at 5 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2022. DAQ will consider all public comment before making a final decision on the proposed permit.

Copies of the draft permit, draft permit review and draft environmental justice report are available on DAQ’s website. Copies of all data and the application submitted by World Cat Greenville are available for public inspection in person by appointment only at:

NC DEQ

Division of Air Quality

Air Permits Section

217 West Jones Street, Suite 4000

Raleigh, NC 27603

or

Washington Regional Office

943 Washington Square Mall

Washington, NC 27889

Correction: Updated public hearing date in first paragraph.