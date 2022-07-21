Submit Release
Rep. Burns Nominates Orso For Texas Armed Services Scholarship

Rep. Burns Nominates Orso For Texas Armed Services Scholarship 
by: Rep. Burns, DeWayne
07/18/2022

AUSTIN, Texas — On July 18th, 2022 State Representative DeWayne Burns (Cleburne) nominated Nikita Orso, an incoming member of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets, for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship. This scholarship was created for Texas students who aspire to serve our great state, and nation, in the armed forces.

"It’s my privilege each year to nominate serviced-minded young people, representing the best qualities of House District 58, for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship,” said Representative Burns. “Ms. Orso has demonstrated leadership, dedication and commitment to excellence through her variety of leadership roles in extra curricular activities including her role as Head Color Guard Captain, as Cadet Public Affairs Officer, and numerous other positions in a several organizations. Our community, State, and Country are extremely fortunate to have dedicated young people like Ms. Orso."

First elected in 2014, Rep. Burns represents House District 58, which includes all of Johnson and Bosque Counties. Rep. Burns serves as the Chairman of the Agriculture and Livestock Committee, as well as the Committee on Culture, Recreation, and Tourism and the Committee on House Administration. He, his wife Jennifer, and their three children reside in Cleburne.

More information on the Texas Armed Service Scholarship can be found here: (http://www.hhloans.com/index.cfm?ObjectID=8FB593C7-EE1E-7872-00A8808886543AEE).

