PowerDMARC Joins the ASCII network
PowerDMARC allies with The ASCII Group to make email authentication accessible to the North American IT community with benefits on their DMARC MSP/MSSP programMIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerDMARC, a leading email authentication SaaS service provider for MSP/MSSPs has joined with The ASCII Group to bring their complete email authentication to ASCII members. PowerDMARC helps in stopping email spoofing, impersonation, and phishing attacks.
ASCII members will now be able to benefit from PowerDMARC's advanced email authentication solutions at discounted rates. The package includes an automated DMARC MSP/MSSP dashboard, DMARC compliance and enforcement, simplified and exportable PDF reports, protection against sophisticated email-based threats, API support, a full-platform whitelabeling opportunity, and much more!
“We believe that PowerDMARC will help MSP/MSSP secure their customer domains from email spoofing, impersonation, abuse, CEO fraud, and ransomware attacks using email authentication protocols like DMARC, SPF, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, DKIM, and BIMI. Most of these protocols are miss understood whereas we have made them simple to implement within a few clicks.”, said Faisal Al Farsi, the CEO of PowerDMARC.
“We are pleased to welcome PowerDMARC to our ASCII community and to offer this exclusive benefit to our members which is designed to help MSPs,” said Jerry Koutavas, President, The ASCII Group.
About The ASCII Group, Inc:
The ASCII Group is the premier community of North American MSPs, MSSPs, and Solution Providers. The Group has members located throughout the U.S. and Canada, and membership encompasses everyone from credentialed MSPs serving the SMB community to multi-location solution providers with a national and international reach. Founded in 1984, ASCII provides services to members including leveraged purchasing programs, education and training, marketing assistance, extensive peer interaction, and more. ASCII works with a vibrant ecosystem of leading and major technology vendors that complement the ASCII community and support the mission of helping MSPs to grow their businesses. For more information, please visit www.ascii.com.
About PowerDMARC
PowerDMARC is a one-stop email authentication SaaS platform that combines all needed protocols in a single suite such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT. PowerDMARC helps organizations combat phishing attacks, fraud, email spoofing, BEC, domain abuse, and ransomware. It is made explicitly for MSP/MSSPs with Whitelabel support.
With headquarters in Delaware, PowerDMARC has more than 300 MSP/MSSP partners worldwide along with thousands of enterprise customers from more than 130 countries including fortune 100 companies. For more information, please visit https://powerdmarc.com
