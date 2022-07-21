Hawaii Deputy Administrative Director of the Courts Earns National Recognition from Institute for Court Management 

Brandon Kimura

HONOLULU – Brandon Kimura, Deputy Administrative Director of the Courts, Hawaii State Judiciary, has been certified as a Fellow of the Institute for Court Management at the National Center for State Courts. He is the first from Hawaii to complete this program.

Kimura was part of the 50th class of graduates who completed a rigorous program focused on court management, research, and executive leadership, through three levels of certification. His work towards the last level of certification was largely completed before the pandemic began.

He joins more than 1,300 alumni representing 49 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and 12 foreign countries. Since 1970, the Institute has delivered training and education to judicial branch personnel in emerging areas of court leadership and management concepts.

Kimura has been the Deputy Director since 2017. Prior to that he served as Special Assistant to the Administrative Director of the Courts. He was previously an attorney in private practice in Honolulu and Indianapolis; a judicial law clerk to the Chief Judge of the Indiana Court of Appeals; and Special Assistant/Staff Attorney to Hawaii Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald. Kimura is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law, where he served as Co-Editor-in-Chief of the University of Hawaii Law Review.