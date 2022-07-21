Unified Technologies Launches an on-site Solvent Recycling System

SR30 Solvent Recycler Larger Batch Solvent Recycler Continious Flow Solvent Recyclers

PAINESVILLE, OHIO, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On-site Solvent Recycling System provides cost-effective solution for safely recycling solvents and other hazardous chemicals from industrial processes. Our systems are easy-to-use, require low maintenance and supervision, and are built with robust, corrosion-free stainless steel tanks.

We evaluate your solvents and contaminants safety data sheets prior to recommending the proper system. It is very important to also identify the possible presence of nitrocellulose and acids in your dirty solvent mix.

SR Series Batch-Type Solvent Recyclers can perform a fully automated distillation processes every six hours and they are available in tank capacities of 30, 60, 120, 180 and 240 liters.ADVANTAGES OF OUR SOLVENT RECYCLERS

Durable: Built with robust, corrosion-free stainless-steel tanks.

Cost-effective: Most of our clients have achieved a return on investment (ROI) in as little as 4 to 12 months!

Virtually Maintenance-Free: Require low maintenance and supervision, a simple 4-hour maintenance routine every 2,000

hours of operation.

Fully Automated Process: Operate on a fully automated process assisted by a PLC with predetermined parameter settings and built-in alarm signals.

Certified in North America: Certified to UL standard 2208 and CSA C22.2 No. 30 in Canada and the U.S. for class I, Div.1, Group D hazardous locations, and meets NFPA codes 30, 33, 70.

Guaranteed: Backed up by industry’s leading 2-year manufacturer warranty.