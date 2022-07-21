Submit Release
Phyllis Ingram Elected to Liberty HealthShare Board of Directors

Phyllis is an experienced leader and has a deep understanding of non-profits and the insurance industry.”
— Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer
CANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phyllis Ingram, named partner of the largest accounting firm in the Southeastern United States, has been elected to the Liberty HealthShare Board of Directors.

“Phyllis is an experienced leader and has a deep understanding of non-profits and the insurance industry,” said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer. “In addition, she is a strong Christian and has held many leadership roles with the Southern Baptist Church and several Christian non-profit organizations. I look forward to her contributions on our Board of Directors.”

Ingram, a founding partner of Carr, Riggs and Ingram, is a Certified Public Accountant with more than 30 years of experience in the field. Her focus is working with non-profits, insurance companies, workers compensation self-insurance funds and closely-held businesses.

She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Auburn University. The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants named her as one of 25 Most Powerful Women in Accounting in 2021.

Established in 1995, Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) Christian healthcare ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need through medical cost sharing. The faith-based program is a caring community of more than 100,000 health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all. Learn more about Liberty HealthShare at www.libertyhealthshare.org.

