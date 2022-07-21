New positive cases between within 24 hours yesterday (20 July)

MACAU, July 21 - According to update from the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, new positive cases within 24 hours yesterday (20 July) include: 11 cases in the Red Code zones and medical observation hotels, which were detected under the management and control; 0 cases of close contacts, 1 case in the Citywide NAT and Key Groups NAT, and 0 case among other population groups, which were found within the community.

Since 18 June, Macao has recorded a total of 1,795 cases.

As of 08:00 today (21 July), a total of 22,353 individuals have been followed up by epidemiological investigation. These include: 3,510 close contacts, 12,083 non-core close contacts (i.e. people with common track), 1,321 secondary close contacts, 256 general contacts, and 780 accompanying persons.