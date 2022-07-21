Submit Release
IAM opens 16 dog parks during consolidation period

MACAU, July 21 - During the “consolidation period” starting from 23 July, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will open 16 dog parks in Macao. When the owners bring their dogs to these venues, they are required to observe the rules for use of the venues. IAM will adopt measures for restrictions on people flow when necessary, and urges the owners to pay attention to environmental hygiene and keep the streets clean.

In accordance with the Chief Executive Writ of Instruction promulgated yesterday, starting from midnight on 23 July, the public can walk their dogs out under the prerequisite of compliance with the anti-epidemic requirements. Hence, IAM will open 16 dog parks which have separate entrances and exits in Macao and the opening hours will be from 7:00 a.m. to midnight daily. Users are required to strictly observe the anti-epidemic hygiene guidelines and measures, wear KN95 face masks or those of higher standards all the time, scan venue codes upon entering the venues and take body temperature measurements, and their health codes must be green codes. IAM will implement measures for restrictions on people flow and avoidance of crowd gatherings according to the situation on site, and will also arrange for more on-site staff to carry out regular cleaning and disinfection of the facilities in the venues.

In addition, IAM urges the owners to pay attention to environmental hygiene and keep the streets clean when they walk their dogs out during the “consolidation period”. When their dogs excrete in public places, the owners should first place the absorbent materials such as absorbent pads or used newspaper on the ground and lead their dogs to excrete on such materials. Afterwards, they should wrap these materials properly and discard them into the public garbage collection facilities. They should abide by the stipulations of “General Regulations Governing Public Places”, maintain environmental hygiene and carry out the anti-epidemic work with joint efforts.

