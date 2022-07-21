Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces NAT arrangements in key areas during 22 and 24 July

MACAU, July 21 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that, after analyzing the cases recently detected in the community, possible transmission in the vicinity of affected buildings cannot be ruled out. For this, an extra nucleic acid testing drive will be further carried out in the key areas to identify any potential infected persons who may still be lurking in the local community. From 08:00 on 22 July (Friday) to 22:00 on 24 July (Sunday), people in the following key areas are subject to a nucleic acid test daily. For people who have, on the same day, participated in the Citywide NAT, or NAT for key population groups/people leaving home for work, they do not need to take another test separately.

The targets of this NAT drive for key areas include:

In the vicinity of Rua do Seminário - Rua da Praia do Manduco: People who live, work or have activities in the area surrounded by Rua do Almirante Sérgio, Praça de Ponte e Horta, Rua de Ponte e Horta, Rua da Alfândega, Rua dos Cules, Calçada do Tronco Velho, Largo de Santo Agostinho, Calçada do Teatro, Rua Central, Rua de S. Lourenço, Rua do Padre António, Travessa do Abreu, Travessa do Mata-Tigre, Calçada do Remédios, Rua da Praia do Manduco, and Travessa dos Vendilhões In the vicinity of Luís de Camões Park – San Kio District: People who live, work or have activities in the area surrounded by the periphery of Luís de Camões Park, Rua da Pedra, Rua da Barca, Estrada do Repouso, Rua de Coelho do Amaral, Rua da Entena, and Rua de Tomás Vieira; People who have stayed at the above place(s) for more than half an hour on or after 18 July.

Taking into account that infants and children born after 1 July 2019, as well as the aged and the disabled who have difficulty in walking or who need care from others are at higher risk, they are not exempted in this NAT drive.

According to the Centre, a text message will be sent to people living in the key areas reminding them to book for the NATs. The health code will turn yellow on the subsequent day for those who do not get tested as required. The booking system will be put into operation at 23:00 tonight (21 July), with booking link is: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook.

Before heading to the NAT station for sampling, targets of this NAT drive must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) and declare the result via the Macao Health Code. Only those who have a negative RAT result can be sampled at the NAT stations. If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222). The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

Failure to declare the correct and up-to-date address in the Macao Health Code may result in the declarant being classified as an individual in the lockdown or precautionary zones, and thus assigned with a health code locked in red or yellow colour. To avoid this from happening, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre urges citizens to review the information of “residential address” in their Macao Health Code as soon as possible. If the declared address is incorrect, or you are not sure whether the address registered with the Identification Services Bureau is up-to-date, please immediately fill in the address information again in the Macao Health Code.