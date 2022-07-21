The four major enquiry platforms have handled more than 100 thousand enquiries and assistance requests in the outbreak; the authorities will continue to accelerate efficiency and optimize workflow to meet the needs of the public

MACAU, July 21 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that, since the COVID-19 outbreak on 18 June, the four major enquiry platforms have handled a cumulative total of 101,803 cases of enquiries and assistance requests as of 20 July. The authorities will continue to accelerate speed and efficiency of giving replies, and optimize workflow to meet the needs of the public according to the epidemic development.

In order to prevent and respond to the further development of COVID-19 in a more effective manner, and to strengthen communication with members of the public, the Centre has activated a 24-hour hotline (2870 0800) and e-mail for enquires (info.cdc@ssm.gov.mo) from January 2020; in August and September of the same year, in response to the increase in demand for enquiries about the epidemic, a phone number for messaging (6333 7492) has been added to receive public enquiries, and the platform of enquiries and assistance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq) has been established for online enquiries and requests; all of these aim to provide the public with a more convenient and efficient way of information exchanges.

Since the outbreak from 18 June 2022, and as of 20 July 2022, the abovementioned four major enquiry platforms have handled a cumulative total of 101,803 enquiries and assistance requests. In terms of hotline, a total of 43,854 cases have been handled; the other three platforms have received a total of 58,030 cases of enquiries and assistance requests, and handled 57,949 cases in total.

Besides, only within the 24 hours from 08:00 on 20 July to 08:00 on 21 July, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre received a total of 1,092 enquiries; among them, 1,078 cases have been handled by the Health Bureau. From 00:00 on 20 July to 00:00 on 21 July, 754 cases were received in the platform of enquiries and assistance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, 22 cases via text messages, and 41 cases via e-mails; the four major enquiry platforms have received 1,895 cases in total.

The Centre expresses that, in order to manage a large number of enquiries and assistance requests, and strive to resolve the citizens’ enquiries and requests, the number of hotlines has been increased from 12 at the beginning to 24 at present, and the user interface and functions of the online platform will continue to be optimized. The enquiries and assistance request during this outbreak mainly involve: application for removal of red/yellow code, nucleic acid testing/rapid antigen testing, issues relating to health code, as well as declaration of contact history or common track with COVID-19 cases.