Each resident will be distributed with 5 rapid antigen test kits in Round 13 of Citywide NAT Programme

MACAU, July 21 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that, to coordinate with the anti-epidemic measures in the “consolidation period” in the coming week, in the 13th round of the Citywide NAT Programme (from 08:00 on 22 July 19:00 on 23 July), in addition to the 10 pieces of KN95 masks, each resident will receive 5 rapid antigen test kits. Re-collection of such supplies would not be available. Please refer to the pictures attached (infographics) for details of the 13th round of the Citywide NAT Programme.

The Centre reminds that, during the “consolidation period”, all people in Macao are required to perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) every day and declare the result online (https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/generalrat/). If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222). The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance.

