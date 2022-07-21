Wanted Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 2900 Block of Knox Place, Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect in connection to a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast.

At approximately 1:24 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult female victim, inside a residence, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 33 year-old Audora Williams, of Southeast, DC.

The suspect has been identified as 34 year-old Wonell A. Jones, Jr, of Southeast, DC. He is currently wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for First Degree Murder While Armed. Jones can be seen in the photo below: