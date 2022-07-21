Tree Removal to Begin Next Week on Hatch Hill Road in New Albany and Overton Townships, Bradford County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorist are advised that lane closures will begin next week on Route 3004 (Hatch Hill Road) in Albany and Overton townships, Bradford County, for tree removal in preparation for a sight improvement project.

Monday, July 25, the contractor, Dincher & Dincher Tree Surgeons, will begin tree removal on Hatch Hill Road between Bendt Hill Road (T-384) and Route 3002 (Overton Road). Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours. Tree removal is expected to be completed by September of 2022, weather permitting.

This tree removal project is in preparation for the upcoming sight improvement project on Hatch Hill Road in Albany, Bradford County. Work on the sight improvement project includes tree removal, excavation, shoulder widening, and final paving. For more information on the sight improvement project please visit Bradford County SR 3004 - 021 (Hatch Hill Road) & SR 3002 (Overton Road) (pa.gov).



Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

