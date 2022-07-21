I-95, I-295 Lane Closures Planned Next Week for Bridge Construction in Bucks, Delaware Counties

King of Prussia, PA -- Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks and Delaware counties will encounter lane and ramp restrictions next week for construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.



The work schedule and locations are:

Tuesday, July 26, through Friday, July 29, from 7:00 PM to 5:30 AM the following morning, lane closures are scheduled on I-95 and I-295 in both directions between the Route 413 (Bristol) and Business U.S. 1/Route 413 (Penndel/Levittown) interchanges in Bristol and Middletown townships, Bucks County; and

Wednesday, July 27, through Friday, July 29, from 7:00 PM to 5:30 AM the following morning, lane closures are scheduled on the ramps from southbound I-95 to I-476 in Ridley Township, Delaware County.



Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur.

Repairs to the 13 structures include replacing rocker bearings, frozen sliding plate bearings and deck expansion joints; cleaning and painting steel beams; repairing substructure concrete; and reconstructing bearing pedestals.

In addition, the project includes the replacement of 24 high mast light poles along the I-95 corridor in Philadelphia and Delaware counties.

Driscoll Construction Company, Inc. of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the $39.4 million project, which is financed with 100% federal funds. Construction on this project is expected to finish in Spring 2024.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

