Route 51 Saw Mill Run Boulevard Utility Work Continues Next Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility work on Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will continue Monday through Thursday, July 25-28 weather permitting.

Starting Monday, a single-lane closure on southbound Route 51 will occur between Lewis Street and Woodruff Street daily from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday morning.

Crews from SAK Construction, LLC will conduct sewer pipe cleaning and inspection, pipe lining, and manhole rehabilitation work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact David Moon at 301-532-2353.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412 429-5044

# # #





