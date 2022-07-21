Submit Release
Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of July 25

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity RT 119 RT 119 White Twp. Bridge Deck Joint Repair RT 286 SR 286 Conemaugh, Young, Blacklick, Center Twps. Side Dozing RT 954 RT 954 White Twp. Bridge Deck Joint Repair RT 954 Plumville to Smicksburg South Mahoning/West Mahoning Twps. Manual Patch RT 1033 Logan Rd Banks/Montgomery Twps. Flushing Pipe Rt 1033 Hemlock Lake /Bonner Roads Banks Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1048 Fire Tower Rd Banks Twp. Flushing Pipe RT 1052 Johnsonburg Rd/Smyerstown Rd Banks/Canoe Twps. Shoulder Cutting RT 1053 Lochvale Rd Banks Twp. Shoulder Cutting/Flushing Pipe RT 1054 Steffey Church Rd/ Buffalo Lodge Rd Canoe/Banks Twps. Shoulder Cutting RT 1054 Lochvale Rd Banks Twp. Flushing Pipe RT 3010 RT 3010 Young Twp. Edge Patching RT 3010 Rearick Rd Young Twp. Patching-Edge-Mechanized/ Sealcoat RT 3021 Iselin Rd Young Twp. Patching-Edge-Mechanized RT 3023 Coleman Rd/West Lebanon Rd Young Twp. Sealcoat RT 3024 Warren Road Center, White Twps. Sealcoat RT 3025 RT 3025 Young Twp. Edge Patching RT 3025 Park Drive Young Twp. Patching-Edge-Mechanized/Sealcoat RT 3027 Blackleggs Rd Young Twp. Patching-Edge-Mechanized RT 3027 RT 3027 Young Twp. Sealcoat RT 3029 Coal Run Rd Young Twp. Sealcoat RT 3031 McIntyre/Cunkleman Rd/ Blacklick/Young/Armstrong Twps. Patching-Edge-Mechanized/Sealcoat RT 4006 Five points Rd Washington Twp. Drainage Pipe Replacement County Wide       3 Digit State Routes Various
SR 56,119, 210,286,403 County Wide
County Wide Permanent Signs
Mowing

