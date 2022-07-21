State Routes
Local Road Names
Municipalities
Activity
RT 119 RT 119
White Twp.
Bridge Deck Joint Repair
RT 286 SR 286
Conemaugh, Young, Blacklick, Center Twps.
Side Dozing
RT 954 RT 954
White Twp.
Bridge Deck Joint Repair
RT 954 Plumville to Smicksburg
South Mahoning/West Mahoning Twps.
Manual Patch
RT 1033 Logan Rd
Banks/Montgomery Twps.
Flushing Pipe
Rt 1033 Hemlock Lake /Bonner Roads
Banks Twp.
Shoulder Cutting
RT 1048 Fire Tower Rd
Banks Twp.
Flushing Pipe
RT 1052 Johnsonburg Rd/Smyerstown Rd
Banks/Canoe Twps.
Shoulder Cutting
RT 1053 Lochvale Rd
Banks Twp.
Shoulder Cutting/Flushing Pipe
RT 1054 Steffey Church Rd/ Buffalo Lodge Rd
Canoe/Banks Twps.
Shoulder Cutting
RT 1054 Lochvale Rd
Banks Twp.
Flushing Pipe
RT 3010 RT 3010
Young Twp.
Edge Patching
RT 3010 Rearick Rd
Young Twp.
Patching-Edge-Mechanized/ Sealcoat
RT 3021 Iselin Rd
Young Twp.
Patching-Edge-Mechanized
RT 3023 Coleman Rd/West Lebanon Rd
Young Twp.
Sealcoat
RT 3024 Warren Road
Center, White Twps.
Sealcoat
RT 3025 RT 3025
Young Twp.
Edge Patching
RT 3025 Park Drive
Young Twp.
Patching-Edge-Mechanized/Sealcoat
RT 3027 Blackleggs Rd
Young Twp.
Patching-Edge-Mechanized
RT 3027 RT 3027
Young Twp.
Sealcoat
RT 3029 Coal Run Rd
Young Twp.
Sealcoat
RT 3031 McIntyre/Cunkleman Rd/
Blacklick/Young/Armstrong Twps.
Patching-Edge-Mechanized/Sealcoat
RT 4006 Five points Rd
Washington Twp.
Drainage Pipe Replacement
County Wide
3 Digit State Routes Various
SR 56,119, 210,286,403 County Wide
County Wide Permanent Signs
Mowing
You just read:
Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of July 25
News Provided By
July 21, 2022, 17:53 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.