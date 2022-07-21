Upcoming Lane Restrictions on Interstate 79 over North Boundary Road in Cranberry Township

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a single lane traffic restriction on Interstate 79 over North Boundary Road starting Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

The lane restriction will impact Interstate 79 Southbound10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Northbound 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. through Friday, August 12, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

During this time, Golden Triangle Construction Company, Inc. of Imperial, PA will be working to upgrade the guiderail and do shoulder work between mile markers 81.4 to 80.5.

These restrictions are weather dependent and may change. Motorists who travel on this section of Interstate 79 should expected travel delays during this time.

The contractor for this project is Golden Triangle Construction, Imperial, PA. The overall cost of the project is 14.6 million dollars.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###





