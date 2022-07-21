Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the Week of July 25
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Replacement & Repairs
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|County Wide Complaints
|SR 2003
|South Reidsburg Rd/Olean Trail
|Porter/Monroe Twp.
|Seal Coat
|SR 2007
|Curllsville Road
|Porter/Monroe Twp.
|Seal Coat
|SR 2011
|Curllville / Tintown Rd
|Montore Twp.
|Seal Coat
|SR 861
|SR 0861 SH
|Madison Twp.
|Seal Coat
|SR 28
|Broad St.
|Redbank Twp.
|Bridge Work
|SR 322/SR 66/SR 36
|Various
|Paint/Farmington Twp.
|Mowing
|SR 36
|Colonel Drake HW
|Farmington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 66
|SR 0066 SH
|Farmington Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|I 80
|Keystone Shortway Road
|WB 57.6
|Shoulder Cutting
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.