Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the Week of July 25

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
County Wide Various Various Sign Replacement & Repairs
County Wide          Various Various County Wide Complaints
SR 2003 South Reidsburg Rd/Olean Trail Porter/Monroe Twp. Seal Coat
SR 2007 Curllsville Road Porter/Monroe Twp. Seal Coat
SR 2011 Curllville / Tintown Rd Montore Twp. Seal Coat
SR 861 SR 0861 SH Madison Twp. Seal Coat
SR 28 Broad St. Redbank Twp. Bridge Work
SR 322/SR 66/SR 36 Various Paint/Farmington Twp. Mowing
SR 36 Colonel Drake HW Farmington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
SR 66 SR 0066 SH Farmington Twp. Shoulder Cutting
I 80 Keystone Shortway Road WB 57.6 Shoulder Cutting

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.


