NORTH CAROLINA BUILD-TO-RENT COMMUNITY BREAKS GROUND

CHARLOTTE , NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES , July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tricor is pleased to announce they recently broke ground at Miranda Village, a build-to-rent community in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tricor will be handling the management of the municipal approval process for vertical construction as well as design team management in the next phases. This development will offer three-bedroom & four-bedroom options. Each home will feature a unique two-story floor plan with two and a half bathrooms and two-car garages. The Miranda Village community will also have a focus on energy efficiency and sustainability. The first phase will feature 49 single-family homes for rent with all phases totaling 304 lots.


ABOUT TRICOR

Tricor is a construction pioneer for single-family rentals. Together with improving existing homes, Tricor manages and builds mindfully designed rental homes using alternative materials and methods with long-term profitability in mind. With a direct focus on reducing risk, increasing profitability, and net operating income (NOI) through the construction process, Tricor’s strategy has created a platform to permanently transform the home building sector. Tricor is the premier single-family rental (SFR) construction service company that is licensed to perform construction in over 16 states and has renovated more than 16,000 homes. Tricor partners with institutional investors to improve and upgrade existing portfolios through renovation and new construction.

