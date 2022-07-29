The Gringos Release a song about a shootout over gold in the mining region of Central Arizona in 1988.

Original artwork by Clyde Score

This was normal in the 1880’s; uncharacteristic in the late 20th Century.

There's been a shoot out at The Dutch Girl and there's blood on the sand, Whiskey, Guns, and Gold, have killed another man...” — Clyde Score

"Whiskey, Guns, and Gold have Killed another man... Pretty much sums up the action that took place in a small mining encampment in the mountains above the desert in central Arizona in 1988.

Two members of the band along with another partner named Paul DeBois, were working a gold mining claim in the vicinity of the Dutch Girl Claim, when the incident occurred.

To hear the story told you would think that this was all taking place in 1888 when the West was still very wild and gun fights an ever present danger.

But listening to Clyde Score and Alan Harkrader tell their story of the shoot out, and how they came to know these men, brings the mystique of the Wild West back to life in these modern days.

By some strange twist of faith, all three, Score, Harkrader and DeBois, had been away from their camp when the gun fight ensued. “Whiskey, Guns, and Gold, tells the story of how Gold Fever can become deadly when truth and good judgement become blurred under the influence of whisky.

Whiskey, Guns, and Gold is being released on Leer Records and published by Pack O’ Weddels Publishing This will be the 8th single released by the band from their upcoming Album titled Unfinished Business.

How the Shoot out occurred.

This is an accurate accounting of the gun fight and how and where each person was shot, as compiled from the depositions of eye witnesses.

The Coopers were finally going to settle up with Red at the Dutch Girl mine that bright August day, but as Bob Cooper walked towards the truck to confront him, Red came out of the passenger side and yelled “Get back Cooper, you son of a bitch!” and opened up, shooting Bob in the stomach with his .380 pistol , which took Bob to the ground.

Red then turned and shot Roy Cooper twice (once in the wrist of his gun hand and once in the right side of his chest) and Roy fell to the ground. Red then turned further to his left and shot Linda Cooper as she was raising her rifle to fire. As Red began to make his way towards a large cottonwood tree to take cover, Linda was able to regain her composure and shot Red in the back before he was able to reach the tree, and there he died.

All three of the Coopers recovered and lived to tell the tale. Nobody was ever prosecuted for the death of Red.

As gun fights go, this battle raged for what seemed an eternity; a full 2 minutes of blood curtailing screams, rocks being thrown, and bullets flying. By comparison, the famous shoot out at the OK Corral lasted a mere 47 seconds.

“This story's true, it's old it's new, whenever it is told...

Beware the ill that will unfold, if you mix Whiskey, Guns, and Gold…”

Whiskey, Guns, and Gold Lyric Video - The Gringos