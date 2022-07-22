STS EDUCATION FOUNDER AND CEO MARC NETKA NAMED TO THE SIMI VALLEY YOUTH EMPLOYMENT SERVICES BOARD FOR 2022-2024 TERM
Marc Netka and STS EDUCATION continue to support local students with job shadowing and summer internships. Partnering with YES extends this commitment.
I'm honored to serve on the (YES) Board of Advisors- STS EDUCATION has always supported local students . I look forward to bringing this experience to YES over the coming 2 years.”SIMI VALLEY, CA, USA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marc Netka was recently nominated to serve on the Simi Valley Youth Employment Service Advisor Board as a local business representative for the 2022-2024 term, to commence on July 26, 2022. The YES Advisory Board is made up of representatives of government agencies, schools, employers, and community members at large to discuss employment issues that relate to youth. The YES Advisory Board works with City Staff in facilitating workshops and planning the annual Job and Career Expo.
— Marc Netka
Youth Employment Service (YES) provides a variety of services to help Simi Valley youth, ages 15 to 22, land their first job or develop their early career paths. These include Entering the Workforce and Interview Skills Workshops, plus 1-on-1 coaching services. YES also refers applicants to available jobs year- round through its Job Posting Service offered to Simi Valley Employers. YES also hosts an annual Job and Career Expo every spring, connecting hundreds of young people to local employers, vocational schools, and recruiter services.
Marc Netka is a strategic and driven business leader with a passion for education. As the CEO and entrepreneurial co-founder of STS Education, he partners with schools to enhance student outcomes and achieve education goals through technology. His journey in edtech started in 2001 as a home-based business providing refurbished computers to schools. Marc has expanded the company offerings to include complete solutions for modern learning and now has 140 employees. For seven years, STS Education has been on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. Additionally, Marc has turned the company into one of the largest resellers for interactive displays for education and one of the largest suppliers of refurbished computers. Currently, Marc is engaged in expanding the company through acquisition to serve student outcomes more effectively, which are at the heart of the STS EDUCATION mission.
Spearheading community service outreach programs to the K12 community, Marc has been honored with the Pathfinder Award from the Ventura County Board of Education. Marc is also a member and thought leader on the D&H K12 Education Advisory Board. Additionally, his strong belief in continual learning led to the creation of the STS Book Club, which has paid out over $30,000 to his employees for reading books in the last ten years.
