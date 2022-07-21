LOCMAN OFFICIAL TIME KEEPER OF THE WORLD DUCATI WEEK FROM 22ND TO 24TH JULY
Ducati Limited Edition of 100 pieces. SIO and Ducati rotor Chronograph Automatic Movement, Stainless Steel Case, Dial with printed numbers, Lug size 24mm, Mineral Scratch-Restistant Sapphire Glass, Water Resistant 10atm
The watch brand LOCMAN again marks the time of World Ducati Week, the most awaited gathering of Ducatisti and motorbike enthusiasts from all over the world.
The close partnership between LOCMAN and Ducati started in 2017 and gave birth to a highly appreciated collaboration of LOCMAN DUCATI watches. Designed and developed by LOCMAN alongside the factory’s style offices, the LOCMAN DUCATI models represent the synergy of two Italian excellences that share the same values: a sporty soul, cutting-edge technology, and a passion for exclusive design.
Three days of entertainment and pure adrenaline attract tens of thousands of motorcycling enthusiasts from 56 countries worldwide every year. Among the various appointments, LOCMAN will set the pace for the Riviera’s best-loved event, the Race of Championship. As every year, 21 Ducati MotoGP, World Superbike, and World Supersport champions take to the track and challenge each other on the Panigale V4S and Panigale V2. Many big names will compete on Saturday 23 July: Francesco Bagnaia, Jack Miller, Danilo Petrucci, and Luca Marini, to name a few.
Breathtaking shows and exciting activities, including exhibitions, sessions on and off the track, riding experiences, and meetings with Ducati riders and legends. WDW will once again be an opportunity to share the festive spirit of the large Ducati family. A community loyal to the brand is among the most internationally recognized and is the flagship of Made in Italy. A spirit that LOCMAN shares and places at the basis of its creations: perennial material and stylistic research, development of technological in- ovations, and increasingly high-performance features.
LOCMAN and DUCATI