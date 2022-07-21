Retired Director of Prosecutions Hans Saamen Joins the Advisory Board of DMI

Hans Saamen DMI - Customized Solutions for Public Safety Agencies Electronic Notes Solutions for Law Enforcement

After a career spanning over 4 decades, Hans Saamen has taken a new role advising DMI on its efforts in modernizing Police and By-Law work in Canada

We are confident that he will contribute to our industry leading application as DMI is expanding its suite of products for public safety agencies . We welcome Hans Saamen to our team of professionals.” — Nadeem Basaria

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Mobility Inc. (DMI), a public safety software company, announced today that Mr. Hans Saamen (Retired Director of Prosecutions for the Regional Municipality of York) has joined the company's advisory board. Mr. Saamen will provide technical and strategic support to DM's Police and By-law division.“We are delighted that Mr. Saamen has decided to join DMI, he brings with him years of experience, knowledge and expertise. We are confident that he will contribute to our industry leading application as DMI is expanding its suite of products for public safety agencies . We welcome Hans Saamen to our team of professionals.” Says Nadeem Basaria, Director of DMI.As DMI is currently working with several Police forces across Canada to transition officers and investigators to paperless policing, the company has started putting focus on modernizing the work of by-law officers as well. Building digital tools and infrastructure to speed up the workload and support the prosecution process.About Hans SaamenHans Saamen graduated from York University with a B.A. in 1980, and from Osgoode Hall Law School with an LL.B. in 1983. He was called to the Bar of Ontario in 1985. He spent 17 years in private practice, restricted to civil and criminal litigation, and the prosecution of Provincial Offences for a municipality.He joined The Regional Municipality of York in February, 2002 to manage the prosecution unit responsible for the prosecution of various offences under Provincial and Federal legislation and regulations, as well as municipal by-laws.In 2010 he received the Prosecutors’ Association of Ontario Individual Award of Merit. In October, 2014 he was honoured by the Prosecutors’ Association of Ontario with a Lifetime Membership in recognition of his outstanding service to the Association and for his dedication to the administration of justice and the integrity of the profession.In May 2022 he retired as the Director of Prosecutions for the Regional Municipality of York. He has prosecuted a variety of municipal and provincial offences and has appeared in all levels of court in Ontario. He has been a guest speaker at numerous conferences and organizations including Osgoode Hall Law School’s Certificate in Provincial Offences Court Practice, the Prosecutors’ Association of Ontario, the Provincial Prosecutor’s Association, the Federated Press on Drafting By-laws from the Prosecutor’s Perspective, the Ontario Police College, York Regional Police and the Law Society of Ontario.About Digital Mobility Inc.Digital Mobility Inc. is a public safety software development company based in Toronto, Canada. The company specializes in customized tools for law enforcement, EMS, and other public safety agencies.###

eNotes for Law Enforcement