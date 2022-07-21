St Albans // Arrest on Warrants
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2003928
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07-20-22 @ 1530
INCIDENT LOCATION: N River Rd, Swanton
VIOLATION: Arrest on Multiple Warrants
ACCUSED: Jason Watson
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 20, 2022, Troopers with the St Albans barracks along with the Swanton Village Police Department located and arrested Watson for multiple outstanding arrest warrants. Watson was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility until he can be arraigned.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: TBD
COURT: Franklin Superior Courts
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State
BAIL: Hold without bail
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
