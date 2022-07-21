Submit Release
St Albans // Arrest on Warrants

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2003928

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                       

STATION: St Albans                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07-20-22 @ 1530

INCIDENT LOCATION: N River Rd, Swanton

VIOLATION: Arrest on Multiple Warrants

 

 

ACCUSED: Jason Watson                                               

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 20, 2022, Troopers with the St Albans barracks along with the Swanton Village Police Department located and arrested Watson for multiple outstanding arrest warrants. Watson was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility until he can be arraigned.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: TBD           

COURT: Franklin Superior Courts

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State

BAIL: Hold without bail

MUG SHOT: N

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

