Merichem Company Receives Contract to Provide LO-CAT® Technology for Carbon-Neutral Fertilizer Project in Australia
EINPresswire.com/ -- Merichem Company announced today it received a contract from KBR to provide its sulfur removal technology for NeuRizer’s (ASX: NRZ) carbon-neutral fertilizer project in Australia.
Formerly Leigh Creek Energy Ltd., NeuRizer leads the world in the development of responsible inputs for food production. It is Australia’s first carbon neutral producer of urea fertilizer, which is the building block of crop production around the world.
Under the terms of the contract, Merichem will provide engineering for its technology to remove approximately 14 tons/day of elemental sulfur from almost 200 MMSCFD of amine acid gas using its LO-CAT® H2S removal process. This is the first fully integrated urea production facility in the world leveraging an innovative configuration for in-situ syngas production, gas processing, power production, ammonia and urea manufacturing and carbon geo-sequestration.
In making the announcement, Cyndie Fredrick, Merichem’s Senior Vice President / General Manager, Process Technologies said, “We are enthusiastic about supporting NeuRizer’s project for local and export agriculture markets. This project demonstrates Merichem’s commitment to help our clients meet their business, environmental emissions and sustainability targets by removing sulfur contaminants from various process streams.”
About KBR
KBR delivers science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 28,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission critical roles in 34 countries.
KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.
Visit www.kbr.com
About Merichem Company
Merichem® is a global leader in full-service sulfur removal, caustic treating and spent caustic
treatment technologies. Merichem also provides spent caustic handling services as an
alternative to technology solutions. Serving customers worldwide, its deep expertise and
comprehensive capabilities encompass design and engineering, fabrication, research and testing,
logistics, implementation and technical support. Merichem's reputation stands on principles of
proven performance, unsurpassed expertise and an uncommon commitment to its customers.
Visit https://www.merichem.com
Patti Hill
Merichem Company