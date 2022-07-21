High Temperatures Require Creative Energy Solutions
OATI Smart Utility and Smart City technologies offer energy resiliency and reliability
Creative solutions are needed today more than ever, and understanding how utilities and cities can work together is key.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With record hot temperatures threatening power grids from Texas to south-central Canada this week, the need for energy resiliency and dependability is heating up. At Open Access Technology International, Inc., Smart Utilities and Smart Cities are the focus for advancing solutions to address more recurring grid challenges.
— Dr. Ali Ipakchi
“Any entity that can’t afford to lose electrical power due to extreme weather events and extreme demands on the energy grids would do well to understand how Smart Utilities and Smart Cities can temper these impacts,” says Dr. Ali Ipakchi, OATI Executive VP of Smart Grid & Green Power. “Creative solutions are needed today more than ever, and understanding how utilities and cities can work together is key.”
OATI has integrated highly scalable demand-side management capabilities along with AI, analytics and Big Data technologies into its game-changing Distributed Energy Resource Management (DERMs) solution to make it the most powerful, next-generation tool available in the market. Combined with OATI EVolution™ EV Charging management, GridMind™ Microgrid management, and expansive grid visibility technologies, the OATI solutions extend the power of DERMS to new heights for maintaining grid reliability and resilience.
“OATI has been transforming the business of energy since 1995,” adds Sasan Mokhtari, OATI President & CEO. “Our experts, industry knowledge, and products make us the most trusted name in the energy.”
About OATI
OATI engages with its 2,500+ energy industry customers to transform their operational tasks to meet the changes with decarbonization, and monetize their assets. OATI successfully deploys and hosts mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines.
OATI (www.oati.com) is the premier provider of Smart Grid, Distribution, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, Gas Transportation Management, and Market Management services and products. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California, Punjab, and Telangana. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.
