Football Club Formerly Named Manchester United Celebrates 60th Year in Top-Flight with message to Man United Fans

Former Manchester United Supporter's Club to Play 60th Year in Gibraltar's Top Flight Football League

There is a really good argument that Manchester 62 F.C. should be the Manchester United fan's second favorite team....”
— Michael Anton Monsour
GIBRALTAR, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Manchester 62 F.C. owner Michael Anton Monsour, who recently appeared as a special guest on BBC Radio 5 Live Euro Leagues Show, makes a strong case in a recent interview with Free By Sport TV why his newly purchased football club should be every Manchester United fan's second favorite club.

Manchester 62 F.C. was initially founded as Manchester United of Gibraltar in 1962, named in honor of the English club Manchester United by a group of supporters, after the manager Matt Busby gave them permission to use the name. They currently play in the Gibraltar Football League's First Division.

Over the next 60 years, Gibraltar's version of Manchester United would go on to win 7 league titles, 3 league cups, 2 super cups and recently this past season won the Challenger Division cup. The club has received recent global attention in the media for their commitment to concussion safety and this season will be become the first top flight European Football club to wear protective headgear in support of spreading awareness and safety for players around the world.

Mr. Monsour states "There is a really good argument that Manchester 62 F.C. should be the Manchester United fan's second favorite team, because it was founded by Manchester United fans to show support for one of the greatest football clubs in the world." This year will mark the 60th anniversary of that long history of support.

Manchester United fans will get an opportunity to learn more about Manchester 62 F.C. in a documentary series that will be produced by Wonder Lab Films, which will begin filming in August of this year.

