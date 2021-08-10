Pittsburgh Soccer Franchise To Explore Opportunities For Fan Ownership
Pittsburgh City United FC will begin the process of exploring the opportunity to give ownership to their fans through popular crowdfunding site Wefunder.
The story of this team and the impact we continue to make, is a story we feel the fans of this great city deserve to be a part of.”MONROEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a press conference at the Hampton Inn by Hilton near the team’s training field in Monroeville, PA, Pittsburgh City United FC owner Michael Anton Monsour alongside fellow executives and players announced the team’s intentions to explore the opportunity to provide ownership to the fans through the popular crowd-funding site Wefunder.
— Michael Monsour
Team Owner Statement to Fans:
On June 3rd of this year, I announced my intentions to unveil a soccer team with a foundational purpose that extended beyond the pitch. A sense of purpose built on a commitment to the understanding of why we are here and what we are fighting for. This is why we partnered with the Alzheimer's Association. Alzheimer’s currently affects over 44 million people around the world today. But the pain that comes from that infliction does not stop at those who are inflicted.
I am sure most of you know someone or has themselves experienced the true pain and heartache that comes with watching a loved one succumb to this disease, accompanied by the fear of not knowing if that disease one day will come for you. We are not scientists, doctors, nurses, or caregivers. We know what we do is a game and who we are is a team that’s competitive function is to play that game to the best of our abilities. This does not mean we cannot strive to be more than that. It begins with a purpose that goes beyond the pitch, a purpose truly worth fighting for, because winning a game is just not enough.
Our story of commitment and purpose; our quest to spread awareness for the importance of what we are doing and how we are doing this has been well documented around the world. We have signed one of the best European head coach’s to ever coach a lower division soccer club in the United States, a Hall of Fame player at Dundee FC who has managed in the highest levels of Scottish football. Our team consists of skilled players from around the world and even one from our own area. These young men along with our incredible staff have committed to this vision from the moment they chose to be part of the Pittsburgh City United FC family.
We still have our obstacles; this is the reality of exceeding our highest expectations before we ever kicked a soccer ball. It is an incredible story to be a part of, which is why I believe the next step in our organization is to begin the process with the crowd-funding site Wefunder to explore the opportunity for our fellow Pittsburgh sports fans to own a sports franchise in the city. The story of this team and the impact we continue to make is a story we feel the fans of this great city deserve to be a part of. Thank you for providing the opportunity to continue to earn your trust. At the moment we are receiving reservations on the campaign and not actually selling investments or shares of the company, this is the process and we have to respect it.
-Michael Anton Monsour, Team Owner, Club President
Pittsburgh City United FC is the first U.S. soccer team to partner with the Alzheimer’s Association in an effort to promote a new approach to raising charitable funds and awareness in the world of football. The team has agreed to donate 50% of all profits from ticket sales and merchandise to the Alzheimer’s Association as well as commit a minimum of four hours of community service per player, coach and executive staff member each Fall and Spring Season.
The team will also require all players to wear protective headgear for their games, which Full90 has agreed to provide in an effort to spread awareness of the need of stronger safety measures when it comes to head trauma in soccer.
