Lidar expert Ibeo Automotive Systems sends sensors into final validation phase
Successful collaboration with test and validation service provider LiangDao Intelligence enters final phase after successful proof of concept
We have been working successfully with the experts from LiangDao Intelligence for years. The B1 sample validation is now further proof of this. We are on the home stretch of sensor development.”NOVI, MI, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hamburg-based lidar sensor expert Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH, together with test and validation service provider LiangDao Intelligence, has started the final development phase of its ibeoNEXT solid-state lidar sensors with the validation of the B1 samples, which is the design specification for the final series production planned for Q1 2023. From July 2022 onwards, the test vehicles will complete thousands of test kilometers on Chinese roads.
— Dr. Dietmar Fiehn, Project Manager "Silk Road" at Ibeo
After Ibeo has already prepared the general validation of its ibeoNEXT sensor since the beginning of 2021 together with the test and validation service provider LiangDao Intelligence in China and Germany with the so-called proof of concept, a further milestone on the way to the start of production can now be achieved: The validation of the B1 samples of the sensor.
After all, before vehicle sensor technology can go into automotive series production, it must be ensured that the environment is always correctly detected by the sensor. During the validation phase, however, the sensor signal is not used for vehicle control, but is recorded for testing purposes of the lidar system. Afterwards, comparative data is used to check whether other road users, lane markings or infrastructure objects have been correctly detected and the sensor thus meets the legal and customer-specific requirements. Complicating factors in the perception of the surroundings can be, for example, the weather or the lighting conditions.
Success factors for validation are technical and legal competence for the target market China.
"We have been working successfully with the experts from LiangDao Intelligence for years,” says Dr. Dietmar Fiehn, Project Manager "Silk Road" at Ibeo. "The B1 sample validation is now further proof of this. We are on the home stretch of sensor development."
Decisive success factors for the validation phase include know-how about the legal framework in the target market of China.
“LiangDao Intelligence is our local validation and data services expert, helping us to verify our sensor’s performance within the very demanding legal framework in China. Despite the challenges imposed by Corona, for example, we have already been able to make significant progress in recent months and continue to do so.” Fiehn added.
As part of the collaboration, Ibeo is providing the new ibeoNEXT sensors, the architecture of the test vehicle, the know-how through various employees as well as its own validation solution ibeo.Reference Suite, which greatly simplifies the validation processes through a fast, reliable and cost-efficient toolchain. LiangDao Intelligence provides on-site expert services including setting up the data collection vehicles, providing data collection under compliance, and data storage services. At the same time, LiangDao also provides sensor system calibration, ground truth data generation, and manual data labeling services, further enhancing the efficiency of the test validation.
“Together with Ibeo, we have built this platform to support the rapid development and validation of lidar sensors over a long period of cooperation, with the aim of accelerating the rapid maturation of Ibeo products,” says Weitao Zhang, Senior Director of Testing & Validation at LiangDao.
After successful completion of the validation project, series production of the sensors can begin. This will be carried out by ibeo co-shareholder ZF Friedrichshafen AG. The ibeoNEXT sensor will be used, among others, by China's largest SUV and pickup manufacturer Great Wall Motor.
About Ibeo:
Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH has established itself as a global technology leader for Lidar sensors (English acronym for Light Detection And Ranging) and the associated products and software tools. This technology is used as an assistance system in cars and in the field of autonomous driving. Ibeo has set itself the goal of reinventing mobility by turning vehicles into cooperative partners, thus making road traffic even safer. In total, Ibeo employs more than 400 people at its sites in Hamburg, Eindhoven (Netherlands) and Detroit (USA). Automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen AG has held a stake in Ibeo since 2016: initially via Zukunft Ventures GmbH, and since 2019 via ZF Automotive Germany GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZF. In 2018, Ibeo celebrated its 20th anniversary. In 2021, AAC Technologies became a shareholder in Ibeo.
For more information, visit www.ibeo-as.com.
About LiangDao Intelligence
LiangDao Intelligence is a global leading system provider of LiDAR sensors, providing industry customers with a full stack of LiDAR sensing systems, including automotive-grade LiDAR hardware, perception software, testing and validation, and post-production data services. Together with our industry partners, LiangDao Intelligence is dedicated to applying LiDAR systems to a wide range of applications in automotive and transportation, using reliable technology and products to ensure the safety of future mobility.
As an Innovator Top 100 company, LiangDao Intelligence has the advantages of Sino-German innovation. LiangDao Intelligence's customer base includes well-respected global automotive OEMs, well-known international automotive component companies, and leading Chinese technology companies in the field of autonomous driving.
For more information, visit www.liangdao.ai
