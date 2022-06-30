Mickael Leon Appointed Director Industrialization & Manufacturing Strategy at Lidar Specialist Ibeo
Mickael Leon to drive mass production of ibeoNEXT solid-state lidar sensors forward. Enhancement of Ibeo's manufacturing capabilities as a long-term objective.
Lidar sensors are decisively defining the future of automated mobility here. Ibeo anticipated these opportunities early on and has achieved a great deal in recent years.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hamburg-based lidar specialist Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH is further expanding its management structure by filling the newly created position of Director Industrialization & Manufacturing Strategy with experienced engineer and production manager Mickael Leon.
— Dr. Ulrich Lages
When it comes to automated driving of the future, lidar sensors and associated perception software systems from Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH play a major role worldwide. As an industry specialist with over 20 years of experience, the company, which operates in Europe, Asia and the USA, is an innovation leader in many areas. For example, Ibeo is expected to start series production of solid-state lidar sensors in the first quarter of 2023, further defining the benchmark in this growth market.
In order to further accelerate the processes leading up to the market launch of various products, Ibeo has recently added the experienced engineer and manager Mickael Leon to its management structure, who will in future hold the position of Director Industrialization & Manufacturing Strategy. Further long-term objectives in his new role are to enhance Ibeo’s manufacturing capabilities for the production of automotive-grade lidar sensors and expand Ibeo’s technology potential in new markets such as consumer electronics.
“The market for automotive sensors is developing rapidly. Lidar sensors are decisively defining the future of automated mobility here. Ibeo anticipated these opportunities early on and has achieved a great deal in recent years. We are currently on the home straight for series production of our ibeoNEXT solid-state lidar sensors. We are very pleased to welcome Mickael Leon to our company, who, as Director Industrialization & Manufacturing Strategy, will help the processes on the way to the market launch of our sensors more efficient and, in the long term, also expand Ibeo’s manufacturing capabilities,” says Dr. Ulrich Lages, Ibeo founder and CEO.
As a manufacturing engineer, Mickael Leon has more than 20 years of experience in senior positions in Electronics – particularly in bringing new technologies to market, ramping up their production and product evolution to the next generation in each case. As a Plant Manager at ZF Autocruise in Brest, France, he was most recently responsible for a specialist plant in microelectronics of more than 160 employees. He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, a master's degree in mechatronics and is an alumnus of INSEAD Business School, whose International Management Program he successfully completed.
“When it comes to lidar sensors and the accompanying systems, Ibeo is the company that sets the standards worldwide for me. As an engineer, I am particularly excited about the ibeoNEXT solid-state lidar sensors, which are already about to go into production. But I am also very excited to contribute to bring this technology to even higher performance, smaller size and best costs to new markets in the future and, of course, to work with the entire Ibeo team,” concludes Mickael Leon.
