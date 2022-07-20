2022-07-20 10:16:22.07 $1 Million Scratchers Prize Brings 'Life-Changing Moment'

2022-07-20 10:16:22.07

A $1 million top prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “100X The Money” Scratchers game was uncovered by a lucky player in southeast Missouri. The ticket was purchased at Drury Petroleum, 3276 William St., in Cape Girardeau.

The winner scratched the ticket in the store after purchasing it, quickly uncovering a “100X” symbol, meaning he had won 100 times the related prize, which remained unscratched.

“I didn’t see the amount,” he explained. “I just saw that it said ‘100X.’ I was thinking I’d won 100 bucks.”

But when he began scratching the prize, he started seeing zeroes – and ultimately, a base prize of $10,000.

“I knew what the amount was,” he said. “But I thought, ‘There’s no way.’ I got out my cellphone and did the math.”

If there was any doubt left in his mind, it disappeared when he scanned the ticket at the retail location’s Check-A-Ticket machine, which confirmed he was holding one of two $1 million top-prize winners in the game.

“It was definitely a life-changing moment right then,” the winner recalled.

There are more than $25.2 million in prizes unclaimed in “100X The Money,” including the other $1 million top prize and five $50,000 second prizes. Unclaimed prizes for all Missouri Lottery Scratchers games are available at MOLottery.com