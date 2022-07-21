Submit Release
Tested TalksJul21

StartJuly 21, 2022 1:30 PM MSTEndJuly 21, 2022 2:30 PM MST

Join Tested in Idaho for its first Tested Talks!

Our Tested in Idaho companies asked for more opportunities to meet and collaborate with other Tested in Idaho companies, and we’ve listened!

All Tested in Idaho companies are invited to Tested Talks—an ongoing event for Tested in Idaho companies to gather, learn helpful information and share industry insights. 

The first event will feature a special presentation on grant and incentive opportunities, plus a conversation with nonprofit, Founded Outdoors on the resources they offer. The roundtable will also provide the opportunity to connect and share resources with other Outdoor Recreation businesses. 

Tested Talks will be held via Zoom on Thursday, July 21, 2022, 1:30-2:30 p.m., MDT.

RSVP through the link below by July 19, and we will follow up with a calendar invitation and Zoom meeting details.

We look forward to bringing you all together for an engaging discussion.

RSVP NOW

Questions? Email us at: cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

