Rides to Remember, Ferrari of Atlanta to Donate Model Cars to Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center
Annual charity event to be joined by beneficiary CURE Childhood Cancer at model car donationATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 16th Annual Rides to Remember charity event and CURE Childhood Cancer will donate more than 30 high-end model cars to the pediatric patients of the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Scottish Rite Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.
The 1:18 model cars will be donated by longtime Ferrari driver Tom Spiro, who also works for Morrison Healthcare Food Services parent organization Compass Group. After Spiro’s father recently passed away, he reached out to Ferrari of Atlanta about donating his father’s beloved exotic model car collection to the pediatric cancer patients participating in the charity event. Morrison Healthcare has provided lunch for Rides to Remember for more than a decade.
Additionally, the event that gives pediatric cancer patients a day of rides in exotic cars at Atlanta Motorsports Park in Dawsonville on Sept. 10 is calling on sponsors and donors to help raise $200,000 for CURE, Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities and Camp Sunshine.
What: Model Car Donation
Who: Rides To Remember Charity Event
When: Thursday, August 4 at 10 a.m.
Where: Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center - Scottish Rite Hospital
1001 Johnson Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342
Sponsorships & Donations: ridestoremember.org/sponsor
Rides to Remember is a small business company operating through a fiscal sponsorship with Players Philanthropy Fund, a charitable trust recognized by IRS as a tax-exempt public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (Federal Tax ID: 27-6601178). Contributions to Rides to Remember are tax-deductible. Learn more at ridestoremember.org.
For more information, please contact:
Philip Hudson
404-889-8966 ext. 104 or phudson@rhythmcommunications.com
