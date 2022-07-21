Submit Release
Revive “Rush or Renovate?” Webinar on July 28 to Help Agents Assist Sellers as Market Shifts

Jessica Morrow, Revive Real Estate Head of Operations

Free for real estate agents

This webinar will explain how agents can win more listings by offering something their competitors are not.”
— Jessica Morrow, Revive Head of Operations and Webinar host

IRVINE, CA, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Rush or Renovate: What’s Right for Today’s Market?” is a free webinar for real estate agents hosted by Revive Real Estate on Thursday, July 28 at 1 pm Pacific Time, 4 pm Eastern Time.

“As the market shifts, we want real estate agents to know that Revive can help them with anxious sellers who may feel they’ve missed the market,” said Jessica Morrow, Revive Head of Operations, who will host the webinar. “Sellers can still sell a home well over market value, especially when they do a presale renovation,” Morrow explained. “This webinar will explain how agents can win more listings by offering something their competitors are not.”

The ”Rush or Renovate?” webinar will show agents:
• How to leverage Revive to build out their business and win more listings.
• 2022 Market insight: understanding the risk vs. reward of pre-listing renovations.
• Revive's new program offerings.
• A look under the hood at Revive’s unique and streamlined approach to presale home renovations.

Every real estate agent Webinar attendee will receive a Revive crewneck shirt and a $20 Starbucks card. As an extra incentive, Webinar participants who engage in the Q&A at the end will be automatically entered to win a $200 Amazon gift card.

Registration is free and easy at this link bit.ly/revive-webinar.

About Revive
Revive’s mission is to guide home sellers through presale renovations without upfront costs. By providing access to Revive’s network of top contractors, home sellers gain an average of $186,000 in additional profit when selling their homes. Revive homes sell for more and help sellers move ahead by maximizing their sales value. Learn more at www.revive.realestate.

