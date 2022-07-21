AmCap Home Loans Chooses Usherpa’s Smart CRM
One of industry’s most successful lenders to give every loan officer Usherpa CRM.
We looked at a range of options but found Usherpa’s boutique service levels and enterprise power to be a winning combination. Our loan officers will find more leads and close more loans.”DENVER, CO, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Usherpa, the real estate and mortgage industry’s original enterprise CRM technology, announced today that AmCap Home Loans made Usherpa the sole automated marketing and SmartCRM solution for its 500+ loan originators across all 140+ branches.
— Garrett Clayton, CEO of AmCap Home Loans
“This is a significant new relationship for us and we are very excited to see what we can do together with AmCap’s professional loan origination team,” said President Chris Harrington. “There is now too much data to ignore that shows our users close twice as many loans as those using any other CRM. We expect to see more lenders making the Usherpa Smart CRM the sole option for their loan officers. Leading lenders just won’t settle for less. We’re very pleased to have such a relationship with AmCap.”
Usherpa is the mortgage and real estate industry’s most sophisticated, cloud-based CRM/Marketing Automation system. What started out as a better tool for marketing home loans in 1995 has evolved into the industry’s most sophisticated, cloud-based CRM/Marketing Automation system. Now referred to as the Relationship Engagement Platform, Usherpa’s smart CRM software has helped thousands of loan officers stay connected with partners and clients.
AmCap executives compared Usherpa’s technology to that offered by the industry’s big box CRMs and found Usherpa outpaced them in customer service, long-term customer loyalty and its vast content marketing library. Data gathered by independent researchers has found that Usherpa users consistently close twice as many loans as non-users. The company’s Smart CRM was named to the prestigious HousingWire 2021 and 2022 Tech100 listings of the most innovative real estate technology companies. Usherpa was the only company in 2021 to make both real estate and mortgage lending lists.
“We looked at a range of options but found Usherpa’s boutique service levels and enterprise power to be a winning combination,” said Garrett Clayton, CEO of AmCap Home Loans. “AmCap and Usherpa share the same values and our approach to the business lines up very well. With ‘done for you’ automated marketing that still gives our management team the ability to create and deploy custom marketing materials directly to our LOs’ databases, Usherpa’s solution makes our jobs easier. With its SmartScore technology, our loan officers will find more leads and close more loans. We are very excited about this new partnership.”
About AmCap Home Loans:
At AmCap, we believe in raising the standard of mortgage lending. Since 2007, we’ve experienced steady and continuous growth, which we attribute to our innovative, modern business practices and one simple philosophy – making good loans to good borrowers. In order to continue our legacy as a fiscally strong company dedicated to doing right by our employees and our customers, we’re constantly seeking new tools, new products and new opportunities to advance the interests of the loan officers and homebuyers with whom we work. With our flexible approach to lending and aggressive pursuit of improvement, AmCap is creating a better home buying experience every day. Learn more at https://www.myamcap.com.
About Usherpa
Usherpa has been serving the mortgage and real estate industry since 1995, when it was founded as Media Center LLC. The company offers a powerful, easy-to-use marketing and CRM platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training to help Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents make the most of its effortless, fully-automated CRM. Usherpa users are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Visit https://usherpa.com/ to learn more.
Rick Grant
USHERPA
+1 3037405710
madeline@usherpa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn