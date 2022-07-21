Submit Release
First-Come, First-Served Deer Gun Licenses Available July 27

More than 3,500 deer licenses are still available in seven units for North Dakota’s 2022 deer gun season. These licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis beginning July 27 at 8 a.m. Central Time. Residents and nonresidents who have not already received a lottery or landowner license are eligible to apply online.

Hunters who want to purchase additional licenses will be able to Aug. 17 at 8 a.m. Central Time. At that time, any remaining licenses will be issued as a concurrent season license, which can be used during the archery season with a bow; the deer gun season with a bow, rifle or muzzleloader; or during the muzzleloader season with a muzzleloader. However, youth who are under age 14 (at the end of the calendar year) will be issued a concurrent season license for archery only.

There is no limit on the number of concurrent season licenses a hunter can purchase.

Hunters with concurrent season licenses are restricted to the type of antlerless deer printed on the license and must stay in the unit to which the license is assigned.

Remaining Licenses
Unit Type Available
2H Any antlerless 40
3A1 Any antlerless 705
3A2 Any antlerless 224
3B2 Antlerless whitetail 63
3B2 Antlerless mule deer 46
3F1 Any antlerless 105
3F1 Antlerless whitetail 317
3F2 Any antlerless 1050
3F2 Antlered whitetail 64
3F2 Antlerless whitetail 798
4F Antlerless whitetail 264
4F Antlerless mule deer 107

