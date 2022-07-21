​Major Traffic Disruptions Expected Today on Interstate 81, SR 115 and SR 309 in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties

Dunmore, PA – Today, Thursday, July 21 there will be intermittent road closures on Interstate 81 north and southbound and SR 309 in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties between 12:30 PM to 5 PM as follows:

I-81 North between mile markers 164 and 184;

I-81 South between mile markers 184 and 164;

SR 115 N / N Cross Valley Expressway North (SR 309 N) from I-81 to Exit 4 at Rutter Ave.; and

N Cross Valley Expressway South (SR 309 S) from Exit 5 Forty Fort to I-81

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

