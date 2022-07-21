I-376 Parkway East Shoulder Closure Next Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a shoulder Closure on I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Friday, July 25-29 weather permitting.

A shoulder closure will occur in each direction on I-376 (Parkway East) between the Squirrel Hill Tunnel and Edgewood/Swissvale exit (Exit 77) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Crews from HDR, Inc. will conduct survey work. This mobile operation will only restrict traffic in one direction at a time.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

