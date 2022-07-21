PennDOT is announcing lane restrictions in the Squirrel Hill Tunnel (I-376 Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Sunday night, July 24 through Monday morning, July 25.
A single-lane
restriction will occur in the outbound (eastbound) direction of the Squirrel
Hill Tunnel from 9:30 p.m. Sunday night to 5:00 a.m. Monday morning.
PennDOT crews will
conduct electrical maintenance and lighting work.
