Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing lane restrictions in the Squirrel Hill Tunnel (I-376 Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Sunday night, July 24 through Monday morning, July 25.



A single-lane restriction will occur in the outbound (eastbound) direction of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel from 9:30 p.m. Sunday night to 5:00 a.m. Monday morning.



PennDOT crews will conduct electrical maintenance and lighting work.



