Route 4022 West Wylie Avenue Road Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of road closures on West Wylie Avenue (Route 4022) located in the City of Washington, Washington County. The closures will be located between Jefferson Avenue (Route 18) and Chartiers Street.



Nightly road closures will occur 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29 and Monday, August 1, 2022, through Friday, August 5.

Additionally, the contractor will implement two weekend closures. The first weekend closure will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, July 29 and remain in place through 6 a.m. Monday, August 1. The second weekend closure will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, August 5 and remain in place through 6 a.m. Monday, August 8.

A posted detour will be in place for the closure of West Wylie Avenue (Route 4022). Traffic on Jefferson Avenue (Route 18) will be controlled by flaggers. Motorists should drive with caution in work zones.

Posted Detour:

Westbound: From Jefferson Avenue to West Wylie Avenue use East Wylie Avenue to I-70 westbound on ramp, follow I-70 westbound to Exit 16, turn right onto Sheffield Street, turn right onto Jessop Place and follow to West Wylie Avenue.

Eastbound: From West Wylie Avenue to Jefferson Avenue. Turn left onto Jessop Place, turn left onto Sheffield Street, turn left onto I-70 eastbound on ramp, follow I-70 eastbound to Exit 17 off ramp, turn right onto Jefferson Avenue.

Crews will be performing work to relocate a waterline, install drainage, perform signal work on the West Wylie Avenue and Jefferson Avenue intersection, and perform full depth reconstruction of West Wylie Avenue and a portion of Jefferson Avenue.

Plum Contracting, Inc. is the prime contractor for this project.

Information concerning the improvement work on Route 18 can be found on the Route 18 Improvements Project webpage.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

