Gracious Gratuities: Pawnbrokers surprise server with a $1,200 tip while in Vegas
While in Las Vegas for the industry’s annual trade show, a group of pawnbrokers from across North America gathered for lunch for their second tip drop.
We know that Vegas has been hit hard by the pandemic and now inflation and tips have suffered, so we were excited to be able to brighten our server’s day in this unexpected way.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While in Las Vegas for the industry’s annual trade show, Pawn Expo, a group of pawnbrokers from all over North America gathered for lunch for their second tip drop of the year. The idea, which gained popularity over the past few years, particularly during the holiday season, is that a group of diners pay for their breakfast with a $100 bill and refuse the change, thus leaving behind a large tip.
— Erika Brooks
“Our first time doing this was while attending the Midwest Pawnbrokers Convention in Louisville,” says Erika Brooks from The Pawnbroker Network, “which resulted in a $930 tip for the server. That time, when the recipient realized what was going on, she was overheard saying that this was one of the luckiest days of her life, second only to the day she learned she was pregnant with her daughter.”
This time, the group and the tip was even bigger. “We know that Vegas has been hit hard by the pandemic and now inflation and tips have suffered, so we were excited to be able to brighten our server’s day in this unexpected way,” Brooks shared. The Las Vegas server, who took a few minutes to understand what was going on, was visibly overwhelmed with gratitude for his tip which totaled $1,200.
The group included pawnbrokers from stores across North America:
AmeriPawn in Northern Indiana
Capital Pawn in Oregon
Arlington Jewelry and Pawn in Illinois
Premiere Pawn in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada
Fieldstone Jewelry and Pawn in Georgia
King’s Jewelry and Loan in California
Elk River Trading Company in Tennessee
Tom’s Pawn in Texas
Gem Pawnbrokers in New York
Top Dollar Pawn in Maryland
Dynasty Jewelry and Loan in Georgia
Deanna Thompson of Marque Luxury, who was named the Industry Partner of the Year at the trade show, also attended.
“Not everyone knows pawnbrokers,” Brooks said, “So we really enjoy this fun way to get out and let folks see our industry from a completely different perspective.”
The Pawnbroker Network is a Marketing and PR Firm that serves the pawnbroking industry with connections, campaigns, and content. They have offices in Forth Worth, Texas, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and serve clients from across North America. More information is available at www.pawnbrokernetwork.com.
